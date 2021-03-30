US Coins

Market Analysis: Rare NGC Prooflike 1926-S Peace dollar

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Mar 30, 2021, 10 AM
Peace dollars are rarely seen with prooflike fields and this 1926-S example, graded MS-65 Prooflike by NGC, realized $25,200 at Heritage’s relocated Florida United Numismatists auctions in January.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has graded only eight Peace dollars in the entire series with a Prooflike designation. Heritage offered one of the only three certified “PL” 1926-S Peace dollars at its January Florida United Numismatists auctions, which were relocated to Dallas. This one, graded Mint State 65 Prooflike, the finest of the three, realized $25,200, with Heritage noting, “None of the other Prooflike Peace dollars at NGC have surpassed the Choice grade level.”

The cataloger observed, “Rather than brightly frosted, as one would expect of a San Francisco product, this all-brilliant Gem is satiny with noticeable contrast between the strongly struck devices and minimally abraded fields,” further noting, “Just a few ticks are noted on Liberty’s cheek and the eagle’s breast.”

NGC explains the use of the “PL” designation: “These designations indicate only the degree of reflectivity evident in a coin’s fields and make no implication as to other qualities associated with Proof coins, such as frosted devices and superior sharpness.” To put the desirability in perspective, typical certified MS-65 1926-S Peace dollars sell for $700 in online auctions.

