Market Analysis: Rare error on a 1906-D gold eagle

Major errors on gold coins are rare, such as this broadstruck 1906-D Coronet gold $10 eagle graded MS-65 that sold for $10,800.

Any major striking error on a gold coin is rare, as these coins were treated with care at the Mint, and few off center, multi-strike or broadstrike errors are known on larger-denomination gold coins.

The featured 1906-D Coronet $10 eagle is an out-of-collar broadstrike graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service. The collar die did not deploy when the Denver Mint gold issue was struck and the result is an uncentered obverse “with a relatively wide ‘lip’ of raised unstruck surface centered near 11 o’clock.”

This is a desirable trait for collectors, as the error can be identified in a slab, even without seeing the plain edge characteristic of broadstrike errors.

Heritage adds, “The strike is intricate, and the lustrous pumpkin-gold surfaces are remarkably close to pristine. The preservation is such that this Gem would be highly desirable even if were not a rare mint error.”

It sold for $10,800.

