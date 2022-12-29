Market Analysis: Rare Civil War tokens offered

A very rare Civil War merchant token from Philadelphia toy store G.A. Schwarz sold for a bid of $11,011.11, leading bidding at Steve Hayden’s Dec. 11 Civil War token auction.

Steve Hayden’s Dec. 11 Civil War token auction realized $470,740.35 across 525 lots, with broad bidding demonstrating the enthusiasm of bidders at the top of the market for these private issues that served as small change during the Civil War.

Leading the sale was a Civil War merchant token from Philadelphia, graded Mint State 62 by Professional Coin Grading Service, listed as PA750R-1e, featuring the toy merchant’s name G.A. Schwarz and address at 1006 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, on the reverse, with the obverse showcasing the patriotic cannon, rifles, flags and drums motif. Struck in white metal, it is the only variety from this rare merchant.

Hayden noted a provenance including the Steve Tanenbaum, Ed Rosen, Ray Byrne and George Fuld collections. It is the plate coin in the most recent edition of George and Melvin Fuld’s book Patriotic Civil War Tokens.

It sold for a bid of $11,011.11.

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