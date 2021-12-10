Market Analysis: Quick turnaround for MS-67+ 1946-S half
- Published: Dec 10, 2021, 8 AM
A recent GreatCollections re-offering in November was previously sold at a June Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction as part of the record-setting Lulu Collection, the #1 all-time finest Professional Coin Grading Service Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set.
The coin, a Mint State 67+ 1946-S Walking Liberty half dollar carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for $38,400 in the Stack’s Bowers sale.
The Stack’s Bowers cataloger wrote, “Wonderfully original, expertly preserved surfaces will impress even the most exacting numismatists,” adding, “Dusted with pale antique-silver tinting, the surfaces are enhanced by partial crescents of golden-orange peripheral toning that are more pronounced on the obverse.”
The 1946-S Walking Liberty half dollar is the most plentiful S-Mint “Walker” in Uncirculated grades. However, it is another condition rarity in the series; PCGS has graded just 11 in MS-67+ with none finer.
In a Nov. 7 re-offering at GreatCollections, it sold for $31,331.25, still a strong price, considering that another comparably graded example with a green CAC sticker sold for $18,212.50 last year.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Dec 9, 2021, 3 PM
1890 Treasury note sets auction record in Baltimore sale
-
US Coins Dec 9, 2021, 1 PM
Morgan, Peace dollar expert sells assets and intellectual property
-
World Coins Dec 8, 2021, 8 PM
Australian error coins in 128th Noble auction
-
US Coins Dec 8, 2021, 4 PM
Market Analysis: 1921-S half dollar sells for $165,938