US Coins

Market Analysis: Quick turnaround for MS-67+ 1946-S half

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 10, 2021, 8 AM
Returning to the auction block just a few months after selling for $38,400, this MS-67+ 1946-S half dollar with a green CAC sticker sold for $31,331.25 on Nov. 7.

Images courtesy of GreatCollections.

A recent GreatCollections re-offering in November was previously sold at a June Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction as part of the record-setting Lulu Collection, the #1 all-time finest Professional Coin Grading Service Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set.

The coin, a Mint State 67+ 1946-S Walking Liberty half dollar carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for $38,400 in the Stack’s Bowers sale.

The Stack’s Bowers cataloger wrote, “Wonderfully original, expertly preserved surfaces will impress even the most exacting numismatists,” adding, “Dusted with pale antique-silver tinting, the surfaces are enhanced by partial crescents of golden-orange peripheral toning that are more pronounced on the obverse.”

The 1946-S Walking Liberty half dollar is the most plentiful S-Mint “Walker” in Uncirculated grades. However, it is another condition rarity in the series; PCGS has graded just 11 in MS-67+ with none finer.

In a Nov. 7 re-offering at GreatCollections, it sold for $31,331.25, still a strong price, considering that another comparably graded example with a green CAC sticker sold for $18,212.50 last year.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jul 25, 2019, 3 PM

Market Analysis: Colorful Walking Liberty half dollars soar in Legend auction

US Coins

Mar 3, 2021, 10 AM

Market Analysis: A top-graded 1934 half dollar

US Coins

May 22, 2021, 10 AM

Stack’s Bowers sale offers top-ranked ‘Short Set’ of halves from 1940s

Community Comments

Headlines