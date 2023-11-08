Market Analysis: Quick return for MS-64+ 1795 half eagle
- Published: Nov 8, 2023, 9 AM
Sometimes a coin can return to market very quickly, as seen with a 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle offered at a GreatCollections auction ending on Sept. 24 that realized $545,625.
It had sold for $552,000 at Heritage’s Jan. 13, 2022, Florida United Numismatists auction as part of the auctioneer’s Important Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part VII, and had brought $373,750 at Heritage’s 2008 FUN session.
Graded Mint State 64+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, the quality is indisputable.
GreatCollections stressed its importance as the first year of the series and the denomination, noting that the only finer CAC-approved example “resides in a long-term collection.”
This one is of the relatively common Bass-Dannreuther 3 variety, though common is relative with at most 225 examples of the die pair surviving.
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