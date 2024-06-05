Market Analysis: Proof only 1877 20-cent piece

Graded Proof 66 Deep Cameo by PCGS, this 1877 20-cent piece also carries a green CAC sticker and sold for $132,000 on May 9.

An 1877 20-cent piece was a top performer in a May Heritage sale, as a PCGS-graded Proof 66 Deep Cameo representative of the low-mintage issue sold for $132,000. The short-lived denomination began in 1875, though it was not very popular since it closely resembled a quarter dollar in both form and function.

By 1877, the denomination went to Proof only production, with 510 offered in Proof sets, leading to this mintage being used by the “Red Book.” None was offered individually. More recent research, supported by grading service population reports, suggests that fewer sets were actually distributed, and some were melted, with perhaps 350 issued. Regardless, this one is tied as the finest-certified example at PCGS with the coveted Deep Cameo designation.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.