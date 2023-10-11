Market Analysis: Proof Coronet double eagles top Platinum Night sale
- Published: Oct 11, 2023, 10 AM
A duo of magnificent Numismatic Guaranty Corp. certified Proof Coronet gold $20 double eagles led Heritage’s Sept. 14 Platinum Night session as part of its Sept. 14 to 17 Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Signature Auction that totaled $8,232,232.
The top lot was a Proof 67 Ultra Cameo 1899 double eagle with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $468,000. It is considered by the auctioneer to be the finest of around 30 known of 84 originally struck. The price more than doubled the $211,500 it realized at Heritage’s August 2012 Philadelphia auction.
The close runner-up was a Proof 65 Ultra Cameo 1870 Coronet double eagle, also sporting a CAC “green bean,” that brought $456,000. Perhaps a dozen survive today from a mintage of 35. Heritage considers this the second-finest known, praising the heavy frost over the surfaces and razor-sharp definition.
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