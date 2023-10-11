Market Analysis: Proof Coronet double eagles top Platinum Night sale

Heritage considers this NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo 1870 Coronet double eagle, also sporting a CAC “green bean,” that brought $456,000 the second-finest known. Perhaps a dozen survive today from a mintage of 35.

Heritage considers this NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo 1899 double eagle, with a green CAC sticker the finest of around 30 known of 84 originally struck, and its $468,000 price on Sept.14 more than doubled the $211,500 it realized at Heritage’s August 2012 Philadelphia auction.

An 1899 Coronet double eagle graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo with a green CAC sticker led bidding at Heritage’s Sept. 14 Platinum Night auction, realizing $468,000, and a CAC-stickered 1870 double eagle in Proof 65 Ultra Cameo sold for $456,000.

A duo of magnificent Numismatic Guaranty Corp. certified Proof Coronet gold $20 double eagles led Heritage’s Sept. 14 Platinum Night session as part of its Sept. 14 to 17 Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Signature Auction that totaled $8,232,232.

The top lot was a Proof 67 Ultra Cameo 1899 double eagle with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $468,000. It is considered by the auctioneer to be the finest of around 30 known of 84 originally struck. The price more than doubled the $211,500 it realized at Heritage’s August 2012 Philadelphia auction.

The close runner-up was a Proof 65 Ultra Cameo 1870 Coronet double eagle, also sporting a CAC “green bean,” that brought $456,000. Perhaps a dozen survive today from a mintage of 35. Heritage considers this the second-finest known, praising the heavy frost over the surfaces and razor-sharp definition.

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