Market Analysis: Proof 69 Deep Cameo 1959 5¢ brings $8,400

The only 1959 Jefferson “nickel” graded Proof 69 Deep Cameo by PCGS sold for $8,400 as part of the George “Buddy” Byers Collection.

Proof Jefferson 5-cent coins were originally struck from 1938 to 1942, and production resumed in 1950. Many of the 1950s issues are challenging to find with Cameo and Deep Cameo or Ultra Cameo designations.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries catalog introduction for its George “Buddy” Byers collection of Jefferson 5-cent coins observed that assembling a basic set of the series in Proof and Mint State versions can be an easy and rewarding task, as all issues are readily obtainable. However, areas like “full step” designations on Mint State coins and various Cameo designations can add complexity for specialists.

A highlight of the auction was a 1959 Jefferson 5-cent piece graded Proof 69 Deep Cameo by PCGS that sold for $8,400. The auction house stated, “A virtually pristine Ultra Gem, both sides exhibit delicate reddish-gold tinting to surfaces that offer remarkable field to device contrast.” It had sold at Heritage in 2013 for $7,050, where they saw “faint, dappled sun-gold color.” It was, both then and now, the sole Deep Cameo example in this grade of the date certified by PCGS.

