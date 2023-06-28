Market Analysis: Proof 1955, 1958 cents approach perfection
- Published: Jun 28, 2023, 11 AM
Among 1950s era Lincoln, Wheat cents, Proof 69 Deep Cameo examples — where full red color is a necessity — are about as good as it gets at Professional Coin Grading Service.
Stack’s Bowers offered two in this grade that each realized $50,400.
A 1955 Lincoln cent showcased vivid, “fire-orange mint color,” and was the sole example with a Deep Cameo designation in this grade at PCGS, with one finer. The cataloger concluded, “This is the single finest example seen by PCGS in the DCAM category, a strike and condition rarity par excellence that belongs in a top ranked collection on the Set Registry.”
The next lot sold for the same amount: a similarly graded 1958 Lincoln cent that is also the sole-finest Deep Cameo at PCGS. It represented the last year of Victor David Brenner’s Wheat reverse.
Stack’s Bowers said that it “approaches numismatic perfection. Vivid reddish-orange surfaces are as bright, fresh and smooth as the day the coin emerged from the dies.”
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