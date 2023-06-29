Market Analysis: Proof 1950 Franklin half dollar

This top-graded 1950 Franklin half dollar with Deep Cameo designation at PCGS, graded Proof 66, realized $66,000 at Stack’s Bowers’ June 13 Rarities Night sale.

An exceptionally well-preserved 1950 Franklin half dollar graded Proof 66 Deep Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service was one of the top lots at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 13 Rarities Night session, realizing $66,000.

The sole example graded by PCGS with Deep Cameo contrast between the mirrored fields and frosted devices, it is one of just nine with the coveted “DC” designation of the entire date. Rick Tomaska wrote in his 2002 book The Complete Guide to Franklin Half Dollars, “Glue spots, the use of overused dies, poor packaging, improper handling, all conspire to make high quality examples of this date extremely scarce or rare.”

Representatives displaying Deep Cameo contrast were struck early in a die pair’s life, while the frosty texture on the devices remained strong. PCGS designates Deep Cameo for Brilliant Proof strikes that display deep, even frosting on the devices of both sides of the coin.

The year 1950 represents the lowest mintage in the entire Proof Franklin half dollar series.

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