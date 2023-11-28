Market Analysis: Proof 1907-D Coronet double eagle

Graded Proof 62 by PCGS, this 1907-D Coronet double eagle is the sole example certified Proof of the issue at that service. It realized $432,000 on November 14.

The only Proof 1907-D Coronet double eagle certified by Professional Coin Grading Service realized $432,000 at Stack’s Bowers’ Nov. 14 Rarities Night session.

It was struck to commemorate the end of the series at the Denver Mint and was part of the collection of Egypt’s King Farouk, offered in Sotheby’s sale of the Palace Collections of Egypt as part of a 34-coin lot.

The surfaces show “a touch of glossiness and light hairlining throughout,” consistent with the king’s propensity of having his coins lightly cleaned, leading to the Proof 62 grade.

It features a razor-sharp strike, light doubling that suggests it was intentionally struck multiple times, extensive die polish, and reflective surfaces that are evocative of the Philadelphia Mint’s contemporary Proof coins.

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The Denver Mint struck a few Proof double eagles on Sept. 30, 1907, just before the facility received formal orders ending the production.

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