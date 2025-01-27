Market Analysis: Proof 1894-S Barber dime

The finest certified Proof 1894-S Barber dime that has been seen by PCGS graders brought $2.16 in the Heritage Sale of Part I of the Bruce Sherman Collection.

A classic rarity in American coinage through the ages, the 1894-S Barber dime is considered by many to be one of the “Big Three,” alongside the 1913 Liberty Head five-cent coin and the 1804 silver dollar in the elite grouping. Heritage offered an example of the dime in the Bruce S. Sherman Collection, Part I sale during the 2025 FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction in Dallas in January.

The 1894-S dime is the most famous, mysterious and elusive coin in the entire Barber series. No more than nine examples are known to collectors today. The Sherman example was graded Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green CAC sticker. This coin is tied as the finest certified at Professional Coin Grading Service, a critical consideration for those assembling registry sets.

It proved to be a record-setter for Proof Barber dime sales, topping out at $2.16 million for the final price. The coin was the holder of the previous record when it sold for $1,997,500 during a Heritage auction in 2016.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.