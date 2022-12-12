Market Analysis: Proof 1866 Seated Liberty, With Motto dollar

A beautiful 1866 with Motto Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 67 Cameo by PCGS sold for $96,000 on Oct. 6 at Heritage’s offering of the Perfection Collection of Proof Liberty Seated dollars.

Heritage offered the Perfection Collection of Proof Seated Liberty dollars at its Oct. 6 Premier Session auction, featuring some eye appealing toned dollars.

Leading bidding at $96,000 was an 1866 Seated Liberty dollar with the motto IN GOD WE TRUST on the reverse, graded Proof 67 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service and featuring a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. The price improved on the $69,000 it realized in 2010 when it was graded Proof 67 Star Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Co., again with a “green bean.”

Heritage observed: “Electric-blue and fire-red toning graces the margins, before yielding to mellow orange-gold shades,” calling it the most impressive coin in the entire set in terms of visual impact.

The set was known as the #1 Liberty Seated Dollars Basic Set, Proof (1858-1873) in the CAC PCGS Registry.

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