Market Analysis: Proof 1866 Seated Liberty, With Motto dollar
- Published: Dec 12, 2022, 10 AM
Heritage offered the Perfection Collection of Proof Seated Liberty dollars at its Oct. 6 Premier Session auction, featuring some eye appealing toned dollars.
Leading bidding at $96,000 was an 1866 Seated Liberty dollar with the motto IN GOD WE TRUST on the reverse, graded Proof 67 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service and featuring a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. The price improved on the $69,000 it realized in 2010 when it was graded Proof 67 Star Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Co., again with a “green bean.”
Heritage observed: “Electric-blue and fire-red toning graces the margins, before yielding to mellow orange-gold shades,” calling it the most impressive coin in the entire set in terms of visual impact.
The set was known as the #1 Liberty Seated Dollars Basic Set, Proof (1858-1873) in the CAC PCGS Registry.
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