Market Analysis: Proof 1861 quarter dollar

Heritage’s May 9 sessions held after the Central States Numismatic Society show featured some extraordinary Proof type coins (along with some key dates) from a group titled: “La Collection du Chateau de Tamia.” The collector focused on Seated Liberty issues, and leading the 55-lot consignment was an 1861 Seated Liberty quarter dollar graded Proof 68 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $156,000.

It was re-introduced to the market at Heritage’s 2013 offering of the Eric P. Newman collection where it was graded Proof 68 Cameo with a Numismatic Guaranty Co. Star and sold for $188,000. Re-offered less than two years later as part of the Gene Gardner collection, it realized $129,250. It crossed to its current PCGS holder and sold for $132,000 in 2022. Heritage predicted in its most recent offering, “The coin’s Civil War association, status as the sole finest example of the issue graded, and its impeccable pedigree will all surely conspire to trigger auction fever.”

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