Market Analysis: Proof 1836 Gobrecht dollar
- Published: Aug 8, 2023, 9 AM
Heritage’s July 20 to 23 combined Long Beach Expo and Florida United Numismatists auctions featured some nice Proof coins.
The trusty “Red Book” defines a Proof coin as “a specimen striking of coinage for presentation, souvenir, exhibition or numismatic purposes.” They are generally characterized by sharp details and a brilliant, mirrorlike surface.
Among the offered coins was an intriguing Proof 1836 Gobrecht dollar graded Genuine, Proof, Uncirculated Details, Graffiti by Professional Coin Grading Service. “Proof” refers to the method of manufacture, while “Uncirculated Details” means that it shows no signs of wear.
This one — listed as Judd 60 Original and Pollock 65 in the pattern references — has three unclear initials scratched into the right obverse field, somewhat camouflaged by rich toning. Heritage writes, “Rose colored centers are surrounded by sea-green toning on both sides, giving the coin a bright, colorful appearance that is due in part to the uncommonly deep mirrors in the fields.”
It sold for $16,800 on July 20.
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