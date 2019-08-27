Market Analysis: Priciest of Taraszka’s fabulous tens

At $630,000, this MS-63 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 eagle was the priciest of the 41 coins from the Anthony J. Taraszka Collection.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered the Anthony J. Taraszka Collection of 1795 to 1804 Capped Bust gold $10 eagles on Aug. 15 as an anchor consignment of its official American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auctions. The 41 coins were all graded by Professional Coin Grading Service. The collection realized over $3.2 million.

Taraszka started building the set in the 1980s. His collection rivals the Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection, currently housed at the ANA’s Money Museum.

Leading the Taraszka group was a 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 eagle graded Mint State 63. The Bass-Dannreuther 3, Taraszka 3 variety is characterized by a Head of 1795 obverse with 15 stars arranged 10 left and five right, and the Reverse of 1795 with nine leaves or fronds on the palm branch. The obverse die would be used on three distinct die pairings, while the reverse die is unique to this variety.

Researcher John Dannreuther estimates that only 210 to 500 coins were struck from this die pair, of which this is one of the top four survivors. Stack’s Bowers opined that the subject coin is “overall superior in eye appeal than some higher graded examples.”

It brought $630,000 in the auction.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter