Market Analysis: Price rises for O-111a 1806 half dollar in successive sales
- Published: Dec 9, 2019, 9 AM
Sometimes a collection will enter the marketplace and the same coin will be resold a few times in rapid succession, even after being off the market for decades.
The profiled 1806 Draped Bust half dollar graded About Uncirculated 55+ by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. is a representative of the dramatic 6 over inverted 6 Overton-111a variety. It was once well-known as the 1806/9 variety, but research has shown that the underlying digit in the date is an upside down 6 rather than a 9.
It sold at Heritage’s January 2015 Long Beach auction for $7,050 and was re-offered at the June Long Beach auction a few months later, where it brought $8,225. Three years later it was presented as part of the collection of Thaddeus A. Tatum III at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 17, 2018, American Numismatic Association auction where it brought a hearty $14,400.
Perhaps a few more collectors started collecting top condition census Draped Bust half dollars by die variety?
The subsequent sale of another O-111a 1806 half dollar from the Jim O’Neal Collection graded Mint State 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service at the 2019 Central States Numismatic Society’s convention auction for $28,800 confirmed strong demand for the variety. That example had sold at the Nov. 15, 2013, auction of the Eric P. Newman collection — then in an NGC MS-61 holder — where it brought $28,200.
