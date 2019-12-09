Market Analysis: Price rises for O-111a 1806 half dollar in successive sales

A closeup shows the the dramatic 6 over inverted 6 in the date of the 1806 Draped Bust half dollar Overton-111a variety. It was once well-known as the 1806/9 variety.

This AU-55+ 1806 Draped Bust half dollar is a representative of the dramatic 6 over inverted 6 Overton-111a variety. It was once well-known as the 1806/9 variety, until research revealed that the underlying digit in the date is an upside down 6 rather than a 9.

A lustrous AU-55+ 1806 Draped Bust half dollar with an inverted 6 in the date is one of the finest-known of the O-111a variety. This one sold for $14,400 last summer, an improvement on the $7,050 and $8,225 it brought in two 2015 auctions.

Sometimes a collection will enter the marketplace and the same coin will be resold a few times in rapid succession, even after being off the market for decades.

The profiled 1806 Draped Bust half dollar graded About Uncirculated 55+ by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. is a representative of the dramatic 6 over inverted 6 Overton-111a variety. It was once well-known as the 1806/9 variety, but research has shown that the underlying digit in the date is an upside down 6 rather than a 9.

It sold at Heritage’s January 2015 Long Beach auction for $7,050 and was re-offered at the June Long Beach auction a few months later, where it brought $8,225. Three years later it was presented as part of the collection of Thaddeus A. Tatum III at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 17, 2018, American Numismatic Association auction where it brought a hearty $14,400.

Perhaps a few more collectors started collecting top condition census Draped Bust half dollars by die variety?

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The subsequent sale of another O-111a 1806 half dollar from the Jim O’Neal Collection graded Mint State 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service at the 2019 Central States Numismatic Society’s convention auction for $28,800 confirmed strong demand for the variety. That example had sold at the Nov. 15, 2013, auction of the Eric P. Newman collection — then in an NGC MS-61 holder — where it brought $28,200.

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