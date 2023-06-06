Market Analysis: Pre-1800 U.S. type coins

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Jun 6, 2023, 10 AM
Significant mint luster remains, adding to the appeal of this 1798 Capped Bust, Wide Date, Five Berries $2.50 gold quarter eagle graded AU-55 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker that realized $72,000 on May 3.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Heritage offered 22 coins from the B&D Sanders Collection of pre-1800 U.S. Type Coins at its May 3 to 7 sales held the week after the Central States Numismatic Society’s convention. Heritage praised the group’s “collector-friendly” grades.

Leading the bidding was a 1798 Capped Bust, Wide Date, Five Berries $2.50 quarter eagle that sold for $72,000. It was graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service and carries a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The coin, representing the BD-2 die pair as cataloged in the Bass-Dannreuther reference on early gold coins, is from an unknown mintage for the date that is optimistically estimated at 2,000, and all examples of the date are scarce today.

This one is “a radiant orange-gold example with partially prooflike fields and rich frosted devices,” and though there is a bit of wear, significant Mint luster remains in the protected areas.

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