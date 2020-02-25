Market Analysis: Pine Tree shilling is a nice type coin

Stack’s Bowers Galleries called this coin a “truly exceptional example of this popular Small Planchet variety, painted in slate-grey shades with impressive definition throughout,” and it sold for $8,400 in Baltimore Nov. 15, 2019.

Though this Noe 16 Small Planchet Pine Tree Shilling dated 1652 is a common variety, the choice Extremely Fine example is particularly well-produced and attractive, making it perfect to represent the type. It sold for $8,400.

Beyond the oddities perhaps more fit for specialists, the Martin Collection had some examples perfect for a type collector, such as this Small Planchet 1652 Pine Tree shilling graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

In its November 2019 auction of the Robert M. Martin Collection of silver coins of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, Stack’s Bowers Galleries called it a “truly exceptional example of this popular Small Planchet variety, painted in slate-grey shades with impressive definition throughout.”

It is well-centered, with a round planchet that is unaffected by clipping save a shallow clip at 7 o’clock on the obverse. The cataloger adds, “A natural bend in the planchet is noted at the first A of MASATHVSETS, but the surfaces are otherwise smooth and delightfully glossy,” with the bend inherent in the minting process for these.

When offered in Stack’s auction of the Richard Picker Collection in 1984 it was described as in “most desirable condition” with “defect-free surfaces. The 1984 catalog entry observed that the Noe 16 variety is popular for type collectors as it is both relatively available and of generally high the production quality. The earlier catalog gave it the conservative grade of “Choice Very Fine or better,” praising its broad planchet and “almost full denticulation on both sides.” In Baltimore the handsome piece sold for $8,400.

