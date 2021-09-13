Market Analysis: Perhaps the finest-known 1923 dollar?

Heritage called this 1923 Peace dollar perhaps the finest ever to appear at auction and it also is an interesting VAM variety. The MS-67+ dollar with a green CAC sticker realized $33,600.

Varieties in the Morgan and Peace dollar series are organized by VAM numbers, recognizing the names of series specialists Leroy C. Van Allen and A. George Mallis.

Multiple 1923 Peace dollar varieties are characterized by die breaks in the hair and are called “Extra Hair” varieties. The JDC collection included a VAM-1V “Elite 30” 1923 Peace dollar graded MS-67+ by Professional Coin Grading Service, also carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that sold for $33,600. The coin is one of just four examples of the date (regardless of variety) certified by that service in this grade.

Heritage called it “arguably” the sole-finest 1923 Peace dollar ever offered at auction, adding, “That distinction carries even more weight with this piece when one considers that it is also the sole finest VAM-1V coin attributed at PCGS, an Elite 30 VAM variety distinguished by a pair of irregular die breaks in the back of Liberty’s hair.”

The cataloger praised the beaming luster that results in “fabulous cartwheel bands,” along with a razor-sharp strike.

