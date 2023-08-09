Market Analysis: PCGS Deep Cameo vs. NGC Ultra Cameo

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 9, 2023, 9 AM
A Proof 68 Ultra Cameo 1951 Franklin half dollar brought $60,000 in Heritage’s July 20 auction.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Professional Coin Grading Service uses the term “Deep Cameo” while Numismatic Guaranty Co. uses “Ultra Cameo” to note Proof coins with significant contrast between mirrored fields and frosty devices.

Some coins otherwise not noteworthy are exceptionally rare with heavy contrast in top grades, like a 1951 Franklin half dollar graded Proof 68 Ultra Cameo by NGC that sold for $60,000 in Heritage’s July 20 auction. PCGS has certified no examples with Deep Cameo contrast higher than Proof 67+, making this a prize for a top-graded set.

Another standout in the auction was a 1964 Kennedy half dollar of the Accented Hair variety, listed as FS-401 in the Cherrypickers’ reference, graded PCGS Proof 69 Deep Cameo that realized $30,001.20. In that book, Bill Fivaz and J.T. Stanton wrote, “The variety is identifiable by the enhanced hairlines in the central area of the hair, just below the part. However, the easiest way to identify the variety is the weak or broken lower left serif of the I (in LIBERTY).”

Heritage described the coin’s appearance, writing, “Brilliant, starkly contrasted surfaces yield liquidlike mirrors and sharp, frosty central device.”

It is one of five in this grade at PCGS, with none finer carrying a Deep Cameo designation.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on X (Twitter)

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Feb 8, 2020, 10 AM

Market Analysis: Proof 65 Ultra Cameo 1893 Victoria, Widow Head £5 coin stands out

US Coins

Sep 9, 2021, 9 AM

Market Analysis: Proof 69 Deep Cameo 1959 5¢ brings $8,400

US Coins

Sep 29, 2021, 10 AM

Market Analysis: Deep Cameo Proof 68 red 1952 cent

Community Comments

NEWS