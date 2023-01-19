Market Analysis: Pattern coins that don’t break the bank
- Published: Jan 19, 2023, 11 AM
Sometimes patterns differ significantly from regular issue coins, like an 1853 pattern for a cent, struck on a thin “German silver” planchet and graded Proof 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $4,560 at Heritage’s Jan. 5 Harry W. Bass Jr. Foundation Core Collection auction.
A regular obverse die for a Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle was paired with a laurel wreath reverse spelling out the denomination ONE CENT. It’s one of around a dozen examples of the Judd 150, Pollock 178 type known.
Other times patterns look similar to contemporary circulating coins, as seen in a Judd 177, Pollock 205 pattern for an 1856-dated half cent graded Proof 64 by PCGS struck from regular 1856 half cent dies with a plain edge in a copper-nickel alloy instead of copper. It sold for $4,200.
Heritage writes, “These were experimental strikes manufactured for distribution to congressional and Treasury officials for their approval.” Optimistic estimates suggest that around 100 are known.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio