Market Analysis: Original Proof 1831 Classic Head half cent

An Original Proof 61 red and brown 1831 Classic Head half cent sold for $76,300 on June 20, with the catalogers praising its affordability in the context of the dozen or so survivors.

A Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 61 red and brown 1831 Classic Head, Original Strike half cent with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker led Dell Hansen’s half cent offerings at the David Lawrence Rare Coins June 20 auction.

Restrikes were also produced carrying the 1831 date, but the Original pieces are identified by the right side of the second S in STATES on the reverse lining up with the tip of the wreath’s leaf underneath.

Around a dozen are believed to survive from an original 26 Proof strikes. Although it sold for $76,300, the cataloger stressed its accessibility, calling it, “an exciting survivor and as affordable of an example as one will find.”

The description added, “Mahogany surfaces are deeply toned and boast lovely rose, lavender, and sea-green iridescence when rotated in hand.”

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The session also featured an 1831 “Second Restrike” graded PCGS Proof 66 brown that was struck at an unknown later date using the reverse of the later Braided Hair half cent type, and this restrike sold for $44,225.

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