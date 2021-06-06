Market Analysis: Oddities from a recent sale

An undated three-piece “Clover Leaf” Eisenhower dollar struck with dies from 1971 or 1972 on copper-nickel clad dime planchets sold for $105,000 at Heritage’s April 24 Platinum Night session.

Three lots at Heritage’s April 22 to 25 U.S. Coin Auction in Dallas show that the strength at the top of the market is not just seen in the well-known, marquee rarities, but is deeper and often veers toward the more esoteric.

For example, take the illustrated undated three-piece error “Clover Leaf” Eisenhower dollar that was struck on three copper-nickel clad dime planchets, graded Proof 68 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. It realized $105,000.

Heritage wrote, “Three clad dime planchets were simultaneously struck by a pair of Ike dollar dies,” explaining, “The planchets touched but did not overlap, and formed a ‘clover leaf’ pattern with the top planchet centered above the remaining two planchets.”

How it escaped the U.S. Mint is a mystery, and while only the first 1 in the date is present, the reverse type is one that was struck on only 1971 and 1972 Eisenhower dollars, narrowing the date possibilities to just two years.

