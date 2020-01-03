Market Analysis: No finer 1915-S 5-cent coins at PCGS

According to the Legend description: “Light pastel iridescent tone embraces both the obverse and reverse, the shades of blue, gold, and peach are enlivened by the brilliance of the mint luster.”

A handsome 1915-S Indian Head 5-cent piece graded MS-67 with a green CAC sticker is one of four like-graded examples at PCGS with none finer. It sold for $55,812.50 on Dec. 12, 2019.

Fans of the “Buffalo nickel” would be hard-pressed to find a 1915-S Indian Head 5-cent piece finer than this Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67 example with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that is one of four in this grade at PCGS with none finer.

Its relatively low mintage of 1,505,000 makes the 1915-S Indian Head 5-cent coin a semi-key in the series, and appealing Mint State examples are elusive.

The offered 5-cent piece had not been seen at auction for more than a decade, last selling for $43,125 at a 2009 Heritage auction where that cataloger wrote, “The 1915-S nickel is an issue marked by extremes, in that examples are usually either weakly struck or memorably bold, with a corresponding spectrum of luster from mildly reflective to mediocre.”

The offered coin is decidedly impressive, with a strike better than typically seen, though not full. Legend added, “Light pastel iridescent tone embraces both the obverse and reverse, the shades of blue, gold, and peach are enlivened by the brilliance of the mint luster.”

At Legend Rare Coin Auctions' final major coin auction of 2019, its Regency Auction 35 in Las Vegas Dec. 12, the subject coin sold nicely above its estimate of $36,000 to $40,000, bringing $55,812.50.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter