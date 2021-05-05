Market Analysis: Nice MS-62 brown 1796 half cent

A charming 1796 Liberty Cap, With Pole half cent graded MS-62 brown by NGC with a green CAC sticker sold for $192,000 at Heritage’s April 23 Partrick Platinum Night session.

Coins grading Mint State 62 can make for an appealing addition to a collection, as illustrated at Heritage’s recent relocated Central States Numismatic Society auctions.

An unusually appealing Mint State 62 offering was this 1796 Liberty Cap, With Pole half cent graded MS-62 brown by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

Listed as Cohen 2 in the half cent reference, it is an early die state.

Heritage praised the coin, saying, “Rich dark chocolate-brown surfaces are reflective with bluish overtones and substantial faded mint red.” The cataloger added, “The strike is bold and nicely centered with most of the border dentils remaining.”

It was once considered to be the finest-known representative of the variety, but today ranks at number six in the condition census.

It was offered on April 23 as part of Heritage’s continued offering of the Donald G. Partrick Collection. Heritage noted that it has been off the market for over half a century.

It realized $192,000 in the auction. The lot before it — a representative of the same variety graded MS-65 red and brown by NGC with a green CAC sticker that is considered the second-finest of the variety — sold for $384,000.

