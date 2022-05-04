US Coins

Market Analysis: Nice gold coins with accessible price points

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: May 4, 2022, 11 AM
Accessible coins in the Zito Collection included a 1901 Coronet quarter eagle graded MS-63, with a green CAC sticker, that sold for $660. Also in MS-63, this 1925-D Indian Head quarter eagle realized $690, while this 1907 Coronet $2.50 coin in MS-64, also with a CAC sticker, sold for $870.

Images courtesy of Stack's Bowers Galleries.

Most collections have the highlights, and then other coins that were acquired for type purposes or, “just because.” Beyond the six-figure rarities in the Zito Collection, sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in an April 5 auction, were many accessible coins, including three gold quarter eagles.

A 1901 Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $660, enjoying “pale ivory and khaki-gold hues” and bold luster. It was acquired in 1997 by the Zito Collection.

A 1925-D Indian Head gold quarter eagle graded MS-63 and possessing “pinkish hues that accent the overall yellow-gold complexion” sold for $690. It was also acquired for the collection in 1997.

A type collector might also be attracted to a 1907 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle graded MS-64 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green CAC sticker that brought $870.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jan 12, 2019, 4 AM

‘Borderline Uncirculated’ 1911-D $2.50

US Coins

Jul 29, 2021, 10 AM

Market Analysis: Two Classic Head $2.50s each bring $55,200

US Coins

Mar 3, 2022, 10 AM

Market Analysis: Entry-level Proof 1901 $2.50 gold coin

Community Comments

Headlines