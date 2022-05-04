Market Analysis: Nice gold coins with accessible price points

Accessible coins in the Zito Collection included a 1901 Coronet quarter eagle graded MS-63, with a green CAC sticker, that sold for $660. Also in MS-63, this 1925-D Indian Head quarter eagle realized $690, while this 1907 Coronet $2.50 coin in MS-64, also with a CAC sticker, sold for $870.

Most collections have the highlights, and then other coins that were acquired for type purposes or, “just because.” Beyond the six-figure rarities in the Zito Collection, sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in an April 5 auction, were many accessible coins, including three gold quarter eagles.

A 1901 Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $660, enjoying “pale ivory and khaki-gold hues” and bold luster. It was acquired in 1997 by the Zito Collection.

A 1925-D Indian Head gold quarter eagle graded MS-63 and possessing “pinkish hues that accent the overall yellow-gold complexion” sold for $690. It was also acquired for the collection in 1997.

A type collector might also be attracted to a 1907 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle graded MS-64 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green CAC sticker that brought $870.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter