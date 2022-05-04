Market Analysis: Nice gold coins with accessible price points
- Published: May 4, 2022, 11 AM
Most collections have the highlights, and then other coins that were acquired for type purposes or, “just because.” Beyond the six-figure rarities in the Zito Collection, sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in an April 5 auction, were many accessible coins, including three gold quarter eagles.
A 1901 Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $660, enjoying “pale ivory and khaki-gold hues” and bold luster. It was acquired in 1997 by the Zito Collection.
A 1925-D Indian Head gold quarter eagle graded MS-63 and possessing “pinkish hues that accent the overall yellow-gold complexion” sold for $690. It was also acquired for the collection in 1997.
A type collector might also be attracted to a 1907 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle graded MS-64 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green CAC sticker that brought $870.
