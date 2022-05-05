Market Analysis: NGC MS-63 1799 Draped Bust dollar

This 1799 Draped Bust dollar graded MS-63 by NGC is housed in a slab type used from 1993 to 1997. It realized $52,800.

The Zito Collection was acquired between 1995 and 2003. James McCartney of Stack’s Bowers Galleries called it “a venerable time capsule of the highest end of U.S. numismatics at the turn of the century.”

The April 5 auction by Stack’s Bowers offered fewer than 100 coins, “nearly all which reside in early holders from PCGS and NGC including no-line NGC ‘Fatty’ holders and many Old Green Label PCGS holders.”

A 1799 Draped Bust dollar in a Numismatic Guaranty Co. holder of a type used from 1993 to 1997 and graded Mint State 63 sold for $52,800. A representative of the BB-163 die marriage, this relatively common variety is popular for type purposes, though few are found in nice Mint State grades with solid eye appeal as seen on the Zito example.

Stack’s Bowers observed, “The luster is incredibly satiny and undisturbed by any individual abrasions, exhibiting strong prooflike qualities in the fields. Overall platinum-white in color with subtle hints of gold and electric-blue toning at the outermost edges.”

It was acquired by the Zito Collection on Sept. 22, 1997.

The auctioneer noted, “The old-style NGC ‘fatty’ holder certainly contributes additional appeal.”

