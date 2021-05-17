Market Analysis: MS-70 1999 silver bullion coin brings $14,400

The 1999 American Eagle silver dollar is a rarity in top grades, and this MS-70 example sold for $14,400 on April 22. It is one of 38 certified in this grade.

Back in 1999, fewer new issues were sent directly to grading services, and many are rare in “perfect” Mint State 70 grades, like the 1999 American Eagle silver bullion coin.

Despite a mintage of 7,408,640 pieces, Professional Coin Grading Service has certified just 38 in Mint State 70 according to its Population Report, making it a condition rarity within the series.

Heritage’s April 22 Collectible U.S. Coins and Bullion monthly online auction offered a number of high-grade American Eagles.

The firm wrote of the 1999 coin, “This piece is sharp and flawlessly preserved, yielding brilliant satin luster.” It is housed in a John Mercanti Flag Signature holder, carrying the autograph of the designer who is credited with the reverse design.

Over time, more examples of the 1999 issue are being certified MS-70 by PCGS. Back in January 2018, Heritage offered a comparably graded example at its Florida United Numismatists auction where it was one of just a dozen then-certified in the grade. However, as the population has gone up, so has the demand. The offering in 2018 brought $9,000. On April 22, this one sold for $14,400.

