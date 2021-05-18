Market Analysis: MS-70 1996 and 2000 American Eagle silver coins uncommon

Both housed in Mercanti Flag Signature PCGS holders and graded MS-70, these 1996 and 2000 silver American Eagle 1-ounce bullion coins realized $3,840 and $3,360 at the focused online auction.

Compared with more recent issues, Mint State 70 examples of American Eagle silver bullion coins of earlier years of the series can be hard to find.

The year 1996 saw a low mintage of 3,603,386 pieces, making it a relatively scarce issue in the series. Although Professional Coin Grading Service has graded 11,029 of the date in MS-69, just 161 are certified MS-70. Heritage writes that the population is “divided between the various Signature holder series, providing ample collecting opportunity for bullion coin enthusiasts.”

This one offered in Heritage’s April 22 Collectible U.S. Coins and Bullion monthly online auction is in the John Mercanti Flag Signature holder and sold for $3,840.

A few lots later saw a 2000 example, one of just 90 certified by PCGS in this grade, realize $3,360.

2021 marks the final year that Mercanti’s popular Heraldic Eagle design will used on the reverse of the bullion coin series.

