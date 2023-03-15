Market Analysis: MS-67+ 1937-D half dollar among finest

A stunning 1937-D Walking Liberty half dollar with strongly reflective fields graded MS-67+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker sold for $14,687.50. It is one of just 21 in PCGS graded MS-67+, which likely includes some duplicates.

A 1937-D Walking Liberty half dollar is typically a common issue, and even Mint State representatives in nicer grades can be found without a lot of effort or expense. Legend presented one graded MS-67+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that is among the finest-known. Bidders responded to its quality as it sold for $14,687.50 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 57 sale Feb. 23.

Legend suspected it was one of the first examples of the Denver Mint issue off the dies, with nearly prooflike surfaces. The cataloger observed, “The swirling lines in the obverse fields show that the die was freshly polished before this coin was struck,” praising crisp details and thick frost, and stating, “the palest dusting of iridescent silver-white accents the beautifully preserved surfaces and adds to the outstanding, very high end, mint fresh look.”

A single example is graded finer, but Legend predicted, should that one come to auction, a price of $50,000 could be achieved.

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