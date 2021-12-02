US Coins

Market Analysis: MS-66+ Lafayette dollar brings $30,000

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 2, 2021, 10 AM
This lovely 1900 Lafayette Monument silver dollar graded MS-66+ with a green CAC sticker sold for a strong $30,000. The famed historical figure is depicted on the obverse in profile and on the reverse on horseback.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

A coin that generated some heat  in Heritage’s Nov. 11 to 14 U.S. Coins Signature Auction was a high-graded example of the sole silver dollar commemorative in the classic 1892 to 1954 series: a Lafayette Monument dollar certified Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The cataloger observed, “This specimen displays vibrant, satiny mint luster beneath mottled russet, amber, blue-green, lilac-gray, and golden toning,” before concluding, “The preservation is outstanding.”

The obverse depicts the busts of George Washington and Marquis de La Fayette, known in the United States as Lafayette, a French aristocrat who fought in the American Revolution and later, the French Revolution of 1789 and the July Revolution of 1830 in France.

The coin sold for $30,000, a strong price considering that a comparably graded one without a CAC sticker (and perhaps more mottled toning) sold for $13,800 at a Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction this summer.

In total, 50,000 1900-dated dollars were authorized (and struck in 1899), but many were melted, since the $2 per-coin price tag was a significant commitment for buyers at the time for a collectible silver dollar, leaving a final mintage of 36,026.

