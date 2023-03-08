Market Analysis: MS-63 1884-S and 1892-S Morgan dollars
- Published: Mar 8, 2023, 10 AM
Two San Francisco Mint issues brought strong prices at Heritage Auctions’ second sale of the Carter Jackson Collection.
An 1892-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service realized $90,000; the issue is overshadowed by the rarity of the 1893-S coin.
The 1892-S Morgan dollar is tough to find in Mint State grades. This one featured sharp-definition and “well-preserved surfaces radiate vibrant mint luster, under attractive shades of powder-blue and sea-green toning.”
The 1884-S Morgan dollar is another condition rarity in the series that is rarely found in appealing Uncirculated grades. The Carter Jackson Collection’s example was graded MS-63 by PCGS and featured a few grade-limiting marks, along with “subtle hints of lavender and sea-green toning, with vibrant mint luster and outstanding eye appeal.” It found a home at $25,200.
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