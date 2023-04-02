Market Analysis: Mr. Millholland’s silver dollar surprises

Listed in the Bowers-Borckardt reference to early dollars as BB-255, the Millholland Collection's 1803 Draped Bust dollar graded PCGS MS-61represents a common die pair but is a new addition to the condition census.

An 1803 Draped Bust dollar graded MS-61 by PCGS is a newcomer to the condition census for the BB-255 variety and topped bidding at the March 21 Stack’s Bowers offering of the Millholland cabinet.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a lovely group of coins consigned by the descendants of a 19th century collector at its recent Rarities Night auction.

Topping bidding at the March 21 offering of the cabinet of James Allaire Millholland (1842 to 1911) was an 1803 Draped Bust dollar graded Mint State 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $52,800.

Listed in the Bowers-Borckardt reference to early dollars as BB-255, it represents a common die pair, but the offered dollar represents a new addition to the condition census.

The Stack’s Bowers cataloger noted, “The surfaces are exceptionally smooth both for the type and assigned grade, revealing nothing beyond wispy marks from early collector handling,” before praising the bold strike and satiny texture and suggesting it may end up in a nice type set.

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