Market Analysis: ‘Morgan quarter’ is 1879 pattern

This Proof 67+ Cameo “Morgan quarter” pattern with a green CAC sticker and the gold PCGS Bass label realized $43,200 in Pittsburgh at Heritage’s auction.

The Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection was renowned for its patterns, and its holding of pattern issues from the 1870s was especially deep.

Always-popular are pattern coins of other denominations showcasing the bust of Liberty prepared by George T. Morgan and used on his Morgan dollar of 1878 to 1904, revived in 1921 (and in 2021 and 2023). An 1879 Morgan quarter dollar in silver graded Proof 67+ Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service and listed as Judd 1593 in the pattern reference is a visual treat, as evidenced by the green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The obverse is similar to that on the Morgan dollar, with a different arrangement of stars and legends, while the reverse shows a perched eagle with spread wings pointing down. More than a dozen struck in silver are known, along with some in copper and maybe even one in white metal.

Heritage notes, “This wholly original Superb Gem showcases both stark field-device contrast and gorgeous patina in shades of blue, rose, violet crimson, and gold.”

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It sold for $43,200.

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