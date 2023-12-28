Market Analysis: Modern wrong planchet error fascinates

A 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coin struck on a .9999 fine gold planchet intended for an American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coin, graded MS-69 by PCGS, sold for $19,200 at Stack’s Bowers Nov. 16.

Wrong planchet errors are generally self-explanatory: they are typically coins struck on planchets intended for other denominations, like a cent struck on a dime planchet or a quarter dollar struck on a 5-cent piece planchet. Stack’s Bowers on Nov. 16, 2023, offered a 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coin struck on a .9999 fine 31.1-gram gold planchet intended for an American Buffalo bullion coin.

The cataloger called the error “certainly the most fascinating U.S. Mint error on a modern bullion coin that your cataloger has ever handled,” explaining, “The weight and fineness confirm the blunder, for one-ounce gold eagle planchets weigh 33.931 grams and are only 0.9167 fine.”

While it looks like a typical Mint State American Eagle gold bullion coin, a sharp-eyed numismatist uncovered it and, now graded MS-69 by PCGS, it realized $19,200.

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