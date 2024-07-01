Market Analysis: Mint State 67 half eagles

Two lustrous Coronet gold $5 half eagles graded PCGS MS-67 were offered by Heritage on May 10. The 1901 example at top sold for $9,600, while the 1904 coin sold for $10,200.

Some Registry Set collectors compete for the top-graded coins in a series, while other collectors might seek one out to represent the design type. Heritage Auctions offered two Coronet gold $5 half eagles each graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service at its May 10 session.

A 1901 example sold for $9,600 and is one of just five in this grade at PCGS, with none finer. Its price was perhaps a disappointment, considering it last sold in January 2015 for $16,450 when it was one of just two like-graded coins at PCGS at that time. The increase in supply in the past decade has made examples more affordable in this case.

A PCGS MS-67 1904 gold $5 half eagle sold for $10,200 a few lots later, improving on its 2019 offering at Heritage where it realized $9,300.

Both examples offered full luster, few abrasions, and solid strikes, consistent with what a buyer demands in this lofty grade.

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