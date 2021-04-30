Market Analysis: Mint State 62 and eye appeal

An always-popular 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet likely leftover from 1942-dated issues, graded MS-62 brown by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, sold for $348,000 on April 24.

Coins graded Mint State 62 can show wide swings in eye appeal. Some are attractive, others less so.

Professional Coin Grading Service has a straightforward definition for MS-62 coins: “No wear, with average or below average strike. Numerous marks or hairlines,” while Numismatic Guaranty Corp. writes, “Slightly weak or average strike with no trace of wear. More or larger abrasions than a 63.”

Heritage’s April 22 to 25 U.S. coin auctions included three six-figure MS-62 coins with broad appeal.

One was a 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet instead of the zinc-coated steel planchet of regular issue 1943 “Steel” cents. It was graded MS-62 brown by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

The cent brought $348,000 at the April 24 Platinum Night session.

Heritage explains, “a small number of cents were erroneously struck on bronze planchets left over from 1942 and slipped into circulation undetected by the Mint’s quality control measures.” Today perhaps 15 are known of the Philadelphia Mint issues, of which this is one of the finest.

