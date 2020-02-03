Market Analysis: Mint red color is bold on pattern in Ultimate Collection

Nearly full Mint red color is seen on this Judd-1418 1875 pattern Seated Liberty half dollar graded Proof 64 red by PCGS and carrying a green CAC sticker that sold for $17,562.38.

Among the delicacies in the “Ultimate Collection” were a few pattern coins, including this 1875 Seated Liberty half dollar struck in copper, listed as Judd 1418 in Dr. J. Hewitt Judd’s pattern reference. Graded Proof 64 red in the first years of Professional Coin Grading Service operation and still in the original holder, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker added, the original Mint red surfaces made this a standout.

The pattern was struck from Proof 1875 dies used to strike the silver half dollars in the Proof set that year. While these have historically been called trial pieces, they more likely were deliberate issues produced at the Philadelphia Mint for sale to collectors as part of complete off-metal sets. Housed in a holder PCGS used between February 1986 and October 1989, the pattern sold for $17,562.38.

GreatCollections president and founder Ian Russell said the Jan. 19 auction results reflected strong collector interest for coins that combine rarity with superb condition, adding, “Many clients flew into our Irvine, California, offices to view this collection, plus we were able to take highlights to several major cities to showcase them,” calling the group, “perhaps the freshest collection of U.S. coins brought to market in over a decade.”

