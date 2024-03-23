Market Analysis: Miller Deep Mirror Prooflike collection

The 1881-S Morgan dollar is well-known as the best-produced in the series and this one, graded MS-67 DMPL by PCGS sold for $21,600 on Jan. 12.

One of the most exciting collections of Deep Mirror Prooflike Morgan dollars came to the auction block in January at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auctions with the David T. Miller set. The 131 coins offered in the Platinum Night and floor session included some of the finest known examples with the designation.

Leading the offering, however, was not a DMPL or PL dollar, but an 1893-S dollar graded Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that is among the finer known of this key date. It realized $444,000.

More accessible (selling for $21,600) and flashier, was another San Francisco Mint dollar: an 1881-S coin graded MS-67 DMPL by PCGS. It offered the expected outstanding eye appeal typically seen on high grade examples of this issue, which often represents the type for collectors.

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