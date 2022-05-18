Market Analysis: Masterpieces from ‘Mother Nature’

Two “monster toned” Morgan dollars did well, led by the 1881-S example graded PCGS MS-67, which sold for $19,387.50; the MS-65 1885-O coin realized $8,812.50. Both had green CAC stickers.

Legend’s auctions are well known for their rainbow toned dollars, and the Regency 51 sale on April 28 included some stunners.

An 1881-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for nearly 20 times what a typical example in this grade might achieve, at $19,387.50.

Legend wrote, “Stunning neon magenta, electric blue, sultry orange, emerald green, and teal blue mingle beautifully together across the obverse. These colors really pop when the luster rolls all over in the light, and the obverse colors rate a 10 on our 10-point scale.” Legend called it “a WORLD CLASS TONER in every way!”

An 1885-O Morgan dollar in PCGS MS-65, also with a green CAC sticker, sold for $8,812.50. It showed an impression of the canvas bag that once stored it.

Legend brought out the art history references, writing, “Clearly this coin sat against the canvas, and Mother Nature created a masterpiece that would make Picasso, Dali, Warhol, or Pollock jealous,” classifying it as “drop dead gorgeous.”

