US Coins

Market Analysis: Market likes expanded ‘PL’ designation

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Mar 15, 2020, 9 AM

In July 2019 PCGS expanded its Prooflike designation to include all Mint State coins, tokens and medals. According to PCGS standards, a coin’s surface is Prooflike when there is a clear reflection in the fields on both sides as viewed from 2 to 4 inches away.

The market has embraced the expansion of the “PL” designation. At Heritage’s Orlando FUN auction, an 1894 Barber quarter dollar graded MS-67+ Prooflike sold for $17,400. It is the only coin thus-far certified in this grade by PCGS.

Heritage writes, “At first glance this coin really looks like a Proof. It takes close examination to convince yourself it is not,” explaining, “The most telling aspect is the lack of high-point definition on the feathers of the eagle on the reverse.”

Proof coins are generally extremely well-struck, as they are intended for collectors rather than for circulation, and the offered 1894 quarter has a touch of weakness in the details, but the eye appeal is tremendous.

Heritage closed by advising bidders, “Certainly in the years to come other Prooflike 1894 quarters will surface, but we doubt any will exceed this piece in terms of technical grade as well as sheer aesthetic appeal.”.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Dec 18, 2019, 2 PM

Market Analysis: Nearly flawless Proof Cameo 1909 half dollar a stunner

US Coins

Nov 30, 2018, 6 AM

Key-date MS-62 prooflike 1896-S quarter

US Coins

Dec 23, 2019, 9 AM

Market Analysis: Even expensive coins can require compromises

Community Comments

Headlines