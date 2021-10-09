Market Analysis: Major error coins in ANA sale

This magnificent deep obverse die cap on an 1847 Braided Hair cent was graded MS-63 brown by NGC. It sold for $28,800 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 19 auction.

This year’s American Numismatic Association summer auctions had some wild error coins, but few were more impressive than this deep obverse die cap on an 1847 Braided Hair cent, graded Mint State 63 brown by Numismatic Guaranty Co.

It ranked number 29 in the 2010 book 100 Greatest U.S. Error Coins. As Stack’s Bowers Galleries explained, “Starting out as a normal strike, this coin failed to eject from the press and, instead, gradually wrapped itself around the obverse die during subsequent strikes.”

The authors of the 100 Greatest book estimated that the cent remained stuck to the obverse die for as many as 15 additional strikes, “each subsequent impression causing full brockage errors with its reverse and deepening the cap to the point where one can easily see why errors of this type were referred to as ‘bottle caps’ in past decades.”

The reverse became flat and distorted due to the multiple strikings. The coin, one of only six to eight obverse die caps known for the type, realized $28,800 Aug. 19.

