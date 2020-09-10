Market Analysis: Magnificent error coins bring big money
- Published: Sep 10, 2020, 3 PM
Some spectacular errors traded hands in August at the big auctions by Heritage and Stack’s Bowers Galleries.
Among them was an 1891 Seated Liberty quarter dollar that was dramatically double struck, with the second strike 50 percent off center. It was graded Mint State 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and Heritage observed, “No marks are readily apparent across the dusky lilac-gray and tobacco-brown surfaces.”
Heritage explained how the error occurred: “The coin rotated 90 degrees clockwise between strikes. No planchet was fed between strikes, thus both sides show the dramatic widely off-center second strike.”
Both dates are clearly visible, and the result is a impressive double-strike error from the Philadelphia Mint that is rarely seen on this 19th century type. Heritage found no direct comparables in its research of errors on Seated Liberty quarter dollar.
It sold for $31,200 at Heritage’s August Platinum Night session.
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