Market Analysis: Low-mintage 1891 Coronet double eagle

The 1891 Coronet double eagle saw a low mintage of 1,390 and this one, graded AU-58 by PCGS, sold for $66,000 at Heritage.

A look at the About Uncirculated 58 grade is always a favorite with Coin World’s readers, in that these “sliders” can showcase a wide variance in quality and eye appeal. What they have in common is the presence of circulation wear on the high points of the design and perhaps some diminished luster in the fields. Coronet $20 double eagles offered recently show the diverse appeal of coins in this grade.

An 1891 Coronet double eagle graded AU-58 by Professional Coin Grading Service is from a low mintage of 1,390 pieces, and perhaps 10 or so survive in Mint State grades. This leaves collectors with quality AU examples as the finest accessible representatives. This one has a bit of prooflike reflectivity in the fields and some scattered circulation marks, as well as rich green-gold color. It sold for $66,000 on May 3 in Heritage’s Platinum Night session.

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