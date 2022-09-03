Market Analysis: ‘Low-ball’ 1930-S gold double eagle

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage auctions held the week after the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money at the auctioneers’ headquarters were massive this year.

Among the offerings, a few standouts at Heritage included some coins that are rarely seen, like a Professional Coin Grading Service certified About Good 3 1930-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that realized $44,400 on Aug. 24.

The San Francisco Mint issue is a late rarity in the series with around 75 estimated to have survived from 74,000 struck, since most were melted around the time of issue. Nearly all survivors are Mint State, or nearly so, but this one has extensive wear with design elements that merge with the rim.

Heritage wrote: “This coin was clearly carried as a pocket piece, and it may well be unique in this grade among 1930-S double eagles. A true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the low-ball Registry collector.”

