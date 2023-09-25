Market Analysis: Legacy Proof 1821 Capped Bust quarter dollar

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered the Legacy Collection at its August auctions, which showed some exceptional depth in early dollars. However, leading the selections at its Rarities Night session Aug. 16 was one of six traced Proof 1821 Capped Bust quarter dollars, graded Proof 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service, that realized $252,000. It was a new discovery, just certified as a Proof by PCGS before the offering.

When offered at a 2012 Heritage auction, then-graded Mint State 64 by PCGS, Heritage wrote, “Both sides exhibit prooflike surfaces with noticeable cameo contrast,” then praising the bold strike and observing, “It is possible that this was a proof strike.” There it realized $12,650, a strong price compared with other MS-64 examples at the time.

The Proof quarter dollar mintage went unnoted in contemporary Philadelphia Mint records, and the limited production of Proof strikes were struck for official purposes or by special request.

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