US Coins

Market Analysis: Key Denver Mint Walking Liberty halves

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Jul 7, 2021, 10 AM

A highlight of the Silas Stanley Roberts coins in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June auction was a duo of scarce Denver Mint Walking Liberty half dollars.

The 1920-D Walking Liberty half dollar was graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service. The description noted, “The strike wanes a bit at isolated high points, typical of the type, although it is razor sharp to full elsewhere. Very smooth for a mintmarked half dollar from the Roaring Twenties, and sure to appeal to specialists.” The coin sold for $18,000.

Pricier was a 1921-D Walking Liberty half dollar graded MS-64+ by PCGS, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that brought $27,600. The issue is well known for its low mintage of 208,000 (the lowest regular issue in the series), and the price was especially strong considering that a PCGS MS-65 example with golden toning sold for $31,200 at an April Heritage auction, and a different PCGS MS-64+ CAC-stickered coin sold for $18,600 at that same sale.

