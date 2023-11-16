Market Analysis: Key date AG-3 1901-S Barber quarter

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 16, 2023, 9 AM
The 1901-S Barber quarter dollar is a key date in the series, and this one graded NGC AG-3 shows a strong obverse and a weaker reverse. It realized $3,120 at Heritage’s recent Long Beach auction.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Professional Coin Grading Service describes the About Good 3 grade as follows: “Most of the lettering on the coin is readable, but there is moderately heavy wear into the rims,” adding, “This grade is frequently found on Barber coins where the obverse is fully Good (or better) but the reverse is heavily worn.”

This type of uneven wear is often seen on the 1901-S Barber quarter dollar, which is a key date in the series, having a low mintage of 72,664, and is often found well-worn in grades up to Very Good. Heritage presented one graded AG-3 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that realized $3,120 on Sept. 15. The cataloger noted that the obverse alone grades full Good, but the reverse rim blends into the legend, especially on the right side where the eagle’s wing is consumed by the rim, keeping it from a Good 4 grade.

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