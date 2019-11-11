Market Analysis: Kaleidoscope of colors on 1948-S quarter in Heritage auction

What the Heritage cataloger called "bands of cherry-red, forest-green, and sun-gold" on the obverse join a bit of sandy coloration on the reverse of this PCGS MS-67+ 1948-S Washington quarter dollar that drew competitive bidding and a price of $7,800 in October in Dallas.

Among the most beautiful coins in the Oct. 17 to 19 U.S. Coins Signature Auction in Dallas was this candy-colored 1948-S Washington quarter dollar graded Mint State 67+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

Heritage observes, “The obverse is magnificently patinated in bands of cherry-red, forest-green, and sun-gold,” while the reverse has only a bit of sandy coloration. Competitive bidding drove the final price to $7,800 as the demand from third-party grading service registry set collectors shows little sign of diminishing.

The issue is not rare, with a big mintage approaching 16 million. PCGS has graded 21 in MS-67+ with two finer.

Heritage offered a different comparably graded example, also with a green CAC sticker but with less impressive toning, earlier this summer where it brought $3,120, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold one of the two graded MS-68 by PCGS, with a green CAC sticker, at its American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auction last year for $15,600.

The deep toning on the offered coin, along with a near-total absence of marks, made it a prize from both a technical and aesthetic standpoint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter